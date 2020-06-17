NTC Grants License and Distribution Rights in Israel to Taro Pharmaceutical Industries, for Its Fixed Combination of an Ophthalmic Quinolone Antibiotic With an Anti-inflammatory Steroid

17 giugno 2020 a

MILAN, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NTC Srl, an R&D focused pharmaceutical company headquartered in Italy, has granted exclusive license and distribution rights to one of its research and development products, a fixed combination in eye drops, in Israel to Taro Pharmaceutical Industries ("Taro"), a research-based international pharmaceutical company.

The product combines a quinolone antibiotic with an anti-inflammatory steroid in eye drops with the aim of providing an appropriate and rational treatment for post-cataract surgery.

To provide supportive evidence to its product, NTC completed Leader7, an international, clinical study designed to compare a one-week course of antibiotic prophylaxis to a two-week course with a reference comparator, in the prevention and treatment of inflammation and prevention of infection associated with cataract surgery in adults.

"The ability to bring Italian innovation internationally thanks to partnerships with global leaders like Taro is a great achievement for NTC and it demonstrates our commitment to the ophthalmology arena, in which NTC is building a strong portfolio and a promising pipeline," Riccardo Carbucicchio, Chairman and CEO of NTC, states. "We are excited to have embraced this partnership in Israel for this asset with Taro and we hope that this is only the beginning of a long and successful collaboration."

This novel NTC fixed combination product has been now partnered and out-licensed by NTC across 60 countries all over the world.

About NTC

A pharmaceutical company headquartered in Milan, Italy, with distributors and partners in more than 100 countries, engaged in research, development, registration and commercialization of drugs, medical devices and food supplements in ophthalmology, and in other therapeutic areas including pediatrics, gynecology and gastroenterology. NTC offers to more than 200 partners innovative and high quality standard pharmaceutical products. For more information, please visit www.ntcpharma.com.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company's website at www.taro.com.