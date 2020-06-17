FACT24 CIM - New Integrated SaaS Solution for Proactive Digital Crisis Management

17 giugno 2020 a

MUNICH, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F24's FACT24 CIM SaaS solution combines the capabilities of FACT24 and CIM, which have for decades both proved themselves effective in their separate functions. They now form a single comprehensive tool for notifications with crisis and incident management. This new product combines Europe's two leading SaaS solutions in this field into a single intuitive end-to-end system, offering an integrated solution for virtually the entire Business Continuity Management (BCM) chain delivered by a single application.

With FACT24 CIM, F24 meets the demand of many crisis and security managers for a solution that enables virtually the entire BCM process chain to be mapped using the same workspace. This includes continuous risk management and monitoring through to emergency notification, comprehensive incident and crisis management up to resuming normal operations. All critical processes, including working with external stakeholders, can be seamlessly monitored and fully managed from any location at any time. In addition, all transmitted data is processed on servers in Europe in strict compliance with data protection regulations.

"Efficient automated communication is just as crucial to the success of incident and crisis management as an overview of all the measures taken to contain or resolve the crisis," says Dr Jörg Rahmer, Member of the F24 Board of Directors responsible for Strategy, Innovation & Product as well as Product Engineering and Operations. "When combining the functionalities of FACT24 and CIM, the main focus was therefore on the application's straightforward, intuitive operation. We have simplified the interface to focus on the essentials. This allows those responsible to concentrate fully on the incident or crisis and its management".

From the very outset, the merger of F24 and One Voice AS was aimed not only at expanding the product portfolio, but also at extending the company's offering as a pan-European platform for emergency notification and holistic crisis management. "European reliable remote or SaaS solutions are a secure way for companies to implement their BCM processes reliably and professionally, particularly in these times of global crises," explains Christian Götz, founder and member of the F24 Board of Directors responsible for Sales, Marketing and PR, HR and Customer Service. He adds: "We are aware that many of those responsible for crisis management and security want a uniform tool, but at the same time demand flexibility. This is why we have developed FACT24 CIM with its three levels of expansion based on the extensive notification functions of FACT24 ENS".

