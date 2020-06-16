Park Systems, World-Leading Manufacturer of Atomic Force Microscopes Announces the Opening of a New Subsidiary in the UK

16 giugno 2020 a

a

a

MANNHEIM, Germany, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Park Systems, a global leader in atomic force microscopy (AFM) announces the opening of a new European subsidiary in Nottingham, United Kingdom. The new office is part of Park Systems Europe, one of the fastest growing regions of Park Systems Global.

Park Systems UK will serve the British and Irish research communities and industrial sector, and includes a Park Nanoscience laboratory equipped with Park NX20 Large Sample AFM. It will be supported by a full range of research and industrial AFM tools located in the recently opened Park Nanoscience Center in Mannheim, Germany.

"Our rapid expansion in Europe reflects the dynamic and continuously growing research and industrial markets in Europe. Park Atomic Force Microscopes, known world-wide for their outstanding measurement precision, high resolution as well as the ease of use and reliability perfectly matches the requirements of the high-end users," comments Ludger Weisser, General Manager, Park Systems Europe. "Since Park Systems Europe opened in 2017, we have built an exceptional team of application scientists and experts, who closely work together with researchers and engineers throughout Europe, strengthening the reputation of Park AFMs as a premier choice in nanoscience and metrology business."

Park Systems UK is part of a growing network of offices in Europe. "I am delighted to be part of the UK Park Systems team to continue their vision of enabling nanoscale advances throughout UK and Ireland," comments Dr. Satyam Ladva, Sales Manager, Park Systems UK. "I'm excited to contribute my AFM expertise to better support the customers and prospects for Park Systems AFM," adds Dr. Vladimir Korolkov, Senior Application Scientist, Park Systems UK.

About Park Systems

Park Systems is the fastest growing and world-leading manufacturer of atomic force microscopy (AFM) systems, with a complete range of products for researchers and engineers in the chemistry, materials, physics, life sciences, semiconductor and data storage industries. Customers of Park Systems include most of the world's top 20 largest semiconductor companies and national research universities. Park Systems is a publicly traded corporation on the Korea Stock Exchange (KOSDAQ) with corporate headquarters in Suwon, Korea, and regional headquarters in Santa Clara, California, Mannheim, Germany, Beijing, China, Tokyo, Japan, Singapore, and Mexico City. www.parksystems.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1190748/Park_Systems_Ludger_Weisser.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/490994/Park_Systems_Logo.jpg