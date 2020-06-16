Norgine B.V. Senior Management Changes: Christopher Bath Appointed Chief Operating Officer

16 giugno 2020 a

a

a

AMSTERDAM, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Norgine B.V. (Norgine) today announced that Christopher Bath has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO) effective 1stJuly 2020. Chris, who has been Norgine's Chief Financial Officer since 2014, will report to Peter Stein, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Norgine. He will be responsible for all global operations.

Chris succeeds Peter Martin as COO, who will continue his 16-year career with Norgine in a non-Executive capacity.

Peter Stein, CEO of Norgine, commented: "In his previous role as Norgine's Chief Financial Officer and a member of the Executive Team, Chris has demonstrated strong leadership, driving robust organic growth as well as acquisitions, including the transformational acquisition of Merus in 2017 and most recently the acquisition of Azanta in 2020. Under Peter Martin's long-term leadership, Norgine saw a sustained period of year on year growth and today we are proud to be able to help 22 million patients every year. I am confident that Chris will further develop the company enabling us to help more patients worldwide in the years to come. I look forward to continuing to work with Peter Martin in his new non-Executive role."

Christopher Bath, said: "Our commitment to transforming people's lives drives everything we do at Norgine and I am pleased and honoured to be appointed as the company's Chief Operating Officer. I am looking forward to building on our exceptional foundation as a leading European pharmaceutical company so we can bring innovative healthcare products to patients in Europe and around the world."

Chris joined Norgine in 2014 from Shire plc, where he was Head of M&A. His career in healthcare started at Rothschild in 2000, where he spent 10 years in the healthcare investment banking team. Chris is a Chartered Accountant and read Physics at Lady Margaret Hall, Oxford.

About Norgine Norgine is a leading European specialist pharmaceutical company that has been bringing transformative medicines to patients for over a century. Our commitment to transforming people's lives drives everything we do and our European experience, fully integrated infrastructure and exceptional partnership approach enables us to quickly apply creative solutions to bring life-changing medicines to patients that they may not otherwise be able to access. Norgine is proud to have helped 22 million patients around the world in 2019 and generated more than €419 million in net product sales, a growth of 6% over 2018.

Norgine has a direct presence in 12 European countries, as well as Australia and New Zealand. We also have a strong global network of partnerships in non-Norgine markets. We are a flexible and fully integrated pharmaceutical business, with manufacturing (Hengoed, Wales and Dreux, France), third party supply networks and significant product development capabilities, in addition to our sales and marketing infrastructure. This enables us to acquire, develop and commercialise specialist and innovative products that make a real difference to the lives of patients around the world.

In 2012, Norgine established Norgine Ventures, a complementary business which supports innovative healthcare companies through the provision of debt-like financing in Europe and the US. For more information, please visit www.norgineventures.com.

www.norgine.comFollow us @norgine

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1180065/Christopher_Bath.jpg Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/597589/Norgine_Logo.jpg