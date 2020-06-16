Medit Celebrates 20th Anniversary and Appoints GB (Gyu Bum) Ko as New CEO to Accelerate Growth Strategy

16 giugno 2020 a

SEOUL, South Korea, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Medit announces the nomination of its new Chief Executive Officer, GB (Gyu Bum) Ko, amidst the company's 20th year as a global provider of 3D scanning solutions. Ko joins Medit to accelerate its growth strategy as a leader in the dental clinics and labs market. Founder Minho Chang focuses on his role as a board member following the appointment.

"I am truly excited to join Medit on its path of rapid growth and to shift the paradigm of dentistry. I had a chance to witness the company's immense potential, its strive for excellence, and the passion of the entire team towards our mission. Medit's products are enhancing the experience of dental professionals and patients worldwide, and this is what makes working for the company incredibly rewarding. I look forward to supporting Medit's success journey," says Ko about his new role as CEO.

Ko is a seasoned professional with over two decades of management experience in multinational medtech companies, including Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson, and Stryker, where he has held several senior sales and marketing assignments in Australia, China, Korea, the UK, and the US. With a chemical engineering degree from Korea's prestigious Seoul National University and an MBA from Harvard Business School, Ko covered roles from process engineering to product management, strategic marketing and general management, with a keen sense for corporate and competitive strategy as well as international market development.

Following Ko's appointment, Medit's founder Minho Chang will focus on his role as an active board member. "Medit is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year and I would like to thank all our users, partners, other stakeholders, and staff as well as everyone who contributed to the remarkable growth of Medit over the past two decades. Driven by our focus on end-users, we are now rewarded with another opportunity to take the next leap forward as a leader in digital dentistry. Congratulations to everyone," says Chang.

Ko officially takes over as CEO from June 2020 while Medit is preparing for a new software update scheduled later this year, to further improve the capabilities of its Medit i500 intraoral scanner and Medit T-Series dental lab scanners.

About Medit Corp

Medit is a global provider of 3D measurement and CAD/CAM solutions for dental clinics and labs, including intraoral scanners, based on its own patented state-of-the-art technology. The company also develops platform solutions for digital dentistry, supporting collaborative workflows. Additionally, the Solutionix line provides 3D scanners and software to the industrial market. The company's goal is to provide innovative technology and the highest quality products to ensure mutual growth for all partners.

Medit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea since its inception in 2000. The company also has representatives located in the Americas and Europe, and boasts a global network of distributors in over 70 countries.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1076877/Medit_Logo.jpg