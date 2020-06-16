Anokiwave Adds Two Wireless Industry Leaders to its Board of Directors

16 giugno 2020 a

Bryan Ingram from Broadcom, and Michael T. Murphy from MACOM, join an expanded Board of Directors as Anokiwave undergoes transformative growth

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Anokiwave, Inc., the leader in highly integrated, cost-effective silicon-based IC solutions for the booming millimeter-wave (mmW) and active antenna markets, today announced the appointment of two prominent wireless industry executives to its Board of Directors. Expanding to nine directors is one of several strategic investments Anokiwave is making to achieve its aggressive growth objectives.

Bryan Ingram, formerly Senior Vice President and General Manager of Broadcom's Wireless Semiconductor Division (WSD), and Michael T. Murphy, formerly Senior Vice President and General Manager of MACOM's RF and Microwave Business, have joined Anokiwave's Board effective May 7, 2020. These recent additions bring more than 50 years of combined operational expertise, a track record of success with development and production of high-growth, high-volume RF and handset products, and industry relationships that are both broad and deep.

"We feel honored that two such successful, professional, and proven industry leaders would join our Board in this unique moment of growth of our industry. Given how 5G mmW infrastructure buildout will have a high-volume aspect similar to that of Wi-Fi access points and handset modules, their industry expertise is highly valued," said Robert S Donahue, Anokiwave's CEO. "We are committed to being a leader in this market, and the knowledge and experience Bryan and Mike bring, along with the expertise of our other board members and employees, will accelerate Anokiwave's transformation into the industry's most successful commercial-volume supplier of highly integrated mmW silicon core ICs for some of the fastest-growing markets in the entire electronics industry."

About Bryan Ingram:Bryan Ingram has an extensive background in RF/MW engineering management, semiconductor operations, and new product development. At Broadcom, he oversaw the development, production, and marketing of RF components for handsets and other devices. Earlier, he was Chief Operating Officer of Avago Technologies, where he led the legacy Avago business units and operations. Prior to Avago's founding from the Agilent Semiconductor Products Group (SPG) in 2005, he was Vice President and General Manager of the SPG Wireless Semiconductor Division. Before that, he held various management positions at Hewlett Packard and Westinghouse. Bryan holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Illinois, and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Johns Hopkins University.

About Michael T. Murphy:Michael T. Murphy was Senior Vice President and General Manager of MACOM's RF and Microwave business and was previously the company's Senior Vice President of Engineering. He led all worldwide engineering sites and was responsible for new technology development, product development, and product engineering. Prior to joining MACOM, he was Vice President of Engineering, Networks and, Standard Products at TriQuint Semiconductor, where he led all new product development teams and activities across the business unit's six design centers. Previously, he had been Director of TriQuint's New England Design Center following the company's acquisition of Infineon Technologies' gallium arsenide (GaAs) business unit. In 1999, Mr. Murphy proposed and founded a U.S. based GaAs IC design center in Nashua, NH for Munich, GE headquartered Infineon Technologies. Before that he served in MACOM's GaAs MMIC business in design engineering, engineering management and product line management for multi-function ICs for mobile phone and Wi-Fi applications. He began his career as a microwave design engineer at Raytheon Company. Michael has a B.S. and M.S. in Electrical Engineering from University of Massachusetts, Amherst and an M.B.A. from Boston University. He previously was a member of Anokiwave's board of advisors.

About AnokiwaveAnokiwave is a cutting-edge provider of highly integrated IC solutions that enable emerging mmWave markets and Active Antenna-based solutions. Anokiwave's creative system architectures and optimal selection of semiconductor technologies enable customers solve the toughest engineering problems.

Anokiwave operates design centers in San Diego, CA, Austin, TX, and Boston MA, with sales offices in Taipei, Taiwan, Boston, MA, and San Diego CA. Additional information can be found at www.anokiwave.com.