50 Best Launches 'Bid for Recovery' Auction of Out-of-this-world Gastronomic Experiences With the World's Top Chefs

LONDON, June 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The organisation behind The World's 50 Best Restaurants announces that its 'Bid for Recovery' Auction will debut on 3 July, offering food and travel enthusiasts the opportunity to bid for once-in-a-lifetime experiences with the world's best chefs. More than 100 incredible lots have been donated by restaurants and chefs featured on recent World's 50 Best Restaurants lists, plus brand partners, to create the world's biggest gastronomic auction.

Bidders will have the opportunity to select from an array of extraordinary food and drink experiences across the globe, as well as rare items. Some of the bespoke auction lot highlights include:

The auction will be conducted online at 50BestForRecovery.com. Potential bidders can view the full selection of lots from 29 June, with the auction running from 3-12 July.

The funds raised will go towards providing direct and tangible financial relief for restaurants worldwide as they emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic as part of the 50 Best for Recovery programme, in partnership with founding donor S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna. Independent restaurants and bars across the world will be able to apply for a direct grant in July. Additional donations will be made to non-profit-organisations: Lee Initiative's Restaurant Reboot Relief Program and Black Urban Growers (US); Nosso Prato (Brazil); the Eat Out Restaurant Relief Fund (South Africa); Feed the Needy (India); Horeca Next ( Belgium); Ambasciatori del Gusto (Italy); Chefs for Spain, and the worldwide Social Gastronomy Movement.

50 Best is committed to using its platform to help fight for equality and inclusivity in the hospitality sector. The Black community has been hit disproportionately hard by coronavirus; this fact will continue to help shape the distribution of funds in the 50 Best for Recovery campaign.

All details of the auction will be available on the 50 Best for Recovery website, as well as via Instagram @TheWorlds50Best and Facebook @50BestRestaurants.

About The World's 50 Best Restaurants

Since 2002, The World's 50 Best Restaurants has reflected the diversity of the world's culinary landscape. The annual list of the world's finest restaurants provides a snapshot of some of the best destinations for unique culinary experiences, in addition to being a barometer for global gastronomic trends. In 2020, The World's 50 Best Restaurants list will not be published; instead the organisation has pivoted to focus its energy and resources on supporting the hospitality community through its 50 Best for Recovery programme.

The 50 Best family also includes Latin America's 50 Best Restaurants, Asia's 50 Best Restaurants, The World's 50 Best Bars, Asia's 50 Best Bars and the #50BestTalks and 50 Best Explores series, all of which are owned and run by William Reed Business Media. 50 Best aims to bring together communities across the hospitality sector to foster collaboration, inclusivity, diversity and discovery and help drive positive change.

About the main sponsor and founding donor: S.Pellegrino & Acqua Panna

S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna is the main partner of The World's 50 Best Restaurants and 50 Best for Recovery, as well as founding donor of the 50 Best Recovery Fund. S.Pellegrino and Acqua Panna are the leading natural mineral waters in the fine dining world. Together they interpret Italian style worldwide as a synthesis of excellence, pleasure and well-being.

Other partners

