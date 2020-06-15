HAI ROBOTICS launches World's First Carton-picking & Double-deep Autonomous Case-handling Robotic System

15 giugno 2020 a

SHENZHEN, China, June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As a pioneer in autonomous case-handling robotic (ACR) system, HAI ROBOTICS automates warehousing with HAIPICK systems.

On June 15th, 2020, HAI ROBOTICS announced the launch of two new HAIPICK robots: the world's first carton-picking ACR HAIPICK A42N and double-deep ACR HAIPICK A42D.

The rising rental cost of warehouses has become a major issue for many companies. Warehouse managers are constantly looking for the most cost and storage-efficient solution. HAIPICK A42D is the world's first double-deep ACR that optimizes space usage and increases storage density in warehouses. It can reduce the number of aisles by 50% while increasing storage density by 130%. Its telescopic fork can be customized for two rows of double-deep shelving. Its intelligent algorithm can be tailored to meet diverse business models.

HAI ROBOTICS' strong R&D capabilities allowed the company to develop HAIPICK A42D in 1.5 years, successfully passing a series of tests. In March 2020, the first HAIPICK A42D-based system started operations in a 3PL company gaining positive feedbacks.

HAIPICK A42N is the world's first carton-picking ACR. It uses cartons as the handling units rather than only totes. Its 3D visual recognition technology identifies goods without the need of codes, resulting in faster inventory count through shelf scanning. It supports multi-size carton/tote picking and can be applied to multiple business needs. The software platform is tailored to support case-picking and piece-picking. Cartons and totes can be reused to lower costs.

About HAI ROBOTICS

HAI ROBOTICS is a pioneer in autonomous case-handling robotic (ACR) system, offering warehouse automation with HAIPICK systems. Since its inception in 2015, the company has helped clients including SF DHL, BEST Supply Chain and Phillips, to optimize warehousing operations with advanced robotics and AI algorithm providing efficient, intelligent, flexible and customizable solutions and one-stop services. More information www.hairobotics.com

