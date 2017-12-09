Tra le vittime del riscaldamento globale del clima la fauna artica è forse la più colpita. Con lo scioglimento anticipato dei ghiacciai e il mutamento dell'ecosistema anche per i grandi predatori delle nevi la sopravvivenza è sempre più dura. L'ultima tragica testimonianza arriva da un video girato dal fotografo Paul Nicklen che documenta la magrezza estrema di un orso bianco ormai allo stremo delle sue forze, che per nutrirsi cerca tra i rifiuti in un ambiente senza neve.

"Mentre documentavamo le immagini di quest'orso morente io e il team di Sea Legacy stavamo trattenendo le lacrime", scrive su Instagram Nicklen, dove ha pubblicato un estratto del video. Ecco come appare la fame. Atrofia muscolare. Nessun energia. E' una morte lenta e dolorosa. Quando gli scienziati dicono che gli orsi polari si estingueranno nei prossimi cento anni, penso ai 25mila esemplari della popolazione globale morire in questo modo".