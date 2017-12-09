Emergenza ambientale
Tra le vittime del riscaldamento globale del clima la fauna artica è forse la più colpita. Con lo scioglimento anticipato dei ghiacciai e il mutamento dell'ecosistema anche per i grandi predatori delle nevi la sopravvivenza è sempre più dura. L'ultima tragica testimonianza arriva da un video girato dal fotografo Paul Nicklen che documenta la magrezza estrema di un orso bianco ormai allo stremo delle sue forze, che per nutrirsi cerca tra i rifiuti in un ambiente senza neve.
My entire @Sea_Legacy team was pushing through their tears and emotions while documenting this dying polar bear. It’s a soul-crushing scene that still haunts me, but I know we need to share both the beautiful and the heartbreaking if we are going to break down the walls of apathy. This is what starvation looks like. The muscles atrophy. No energy. It’s a slow, painful death. When scientists say polar bears will be extinct in the next 100 years, I think of the global population of 25,000 bears dying in this manner. There is no band aid solution. There was no saving this individual bear. People think that we can put platforms in the ocean or we can feed the odd starving bear. The simple truth is this—if the Earth continues to warm, we will lose bears and entire polar ecosystems. This large male bear was not old, and he certainly died within hours or days of this moment. But there are solutions. We must reduce our carbon footprint, eat the right food, stop cutting down our forests, and begin putting the Earth—our home—first. Please join us at @sea_legacy as we search for and implement solutions for the oceans and the animals that rely on them—including us humans. Thank you your support in keeping my @sea_legacy team in the field. With @CristinaMittermeier #turningthetide with @Sea_Legacy #bethechange #nature #naturelovers This video is exclusively managed by Caters News. To license or use in a commercial player please contact info@catersnews.com or call +44 121 616 1100 / +1 646 380 1615”
"Mentre documentavamo le immagini di quest'orso morente io e il team di Sea Legacy stavamo trattenendo le lacrime", scrive su Instagram Nicklen, dove ha pubblicato un estratto del video. Ecco come appare la fame. Atrofia muscolare. Nessun energia. E' una morte lenta e dolorosa. Quando gli scienziati dicono che gli orsi polari si estingueranno nei prossimi cento anni, penso ai 25mila esemplari della popolazione globale morire in questo modo".
